Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) The Kashmir Shaiva Institute (KSI) will come up as the first research, studies and publications centre on Kashmir Shaivism, officials said on Sunday.

The institute will be based in Jammu.

KSI Secretary Vijay Kumar Kaul told reporters that focus of the studies, research and teachings will be to enhance reach of the Shaiva philosophy

"The Kashmir Shaiva Institute (KSI) will come up tomorrow in Jammu as first research, studies, teaching and publication centre of excellence across the globe on Kashmir Shaivism," he said.

