Srinagar, Dec 28 (PTI) The temperature in Kashmir may have fallen below the freezing point but it has not come in the way of a determined bunch of girls who are practising hard in the chilly Dal Lake here as they train for kayaking and canoeing to bring home glory.

The extreme sub-zero temperatures overnight the past few days has resulted in formation of a layer of ice over the surface of the lake. The girls have to break the ice before they begin training.

Also Read | Churu Witnesses Coldest Day of Winter 2022, Minimum Temperature Recorded at -0.5 Degree Celsius; IMD Warns of Colder Days.

Though they are currently training under the guidance of national coach Bilquis Mir for the upcoming national championship to be held in Bhopal, a few of them have trained their sights on Olympic glory.

"There is a huge scope in women's sports in our country, including Jammu and Kashmir. If we look at the results of the Olympics or Asian games, most of the medals have been won by girls," Mir told PTI as her wards concluded the second of the daily training sessions in the beautiful but forbidding Dal Lake.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire: Five Members of Family, Including Three Minors, Die After Blaze Erupts From Stove in House in Mau (See Pics).

"They have made our country proud and the number will only increase as we are doing very well in women's sports," she said.

According to Mir, her girls cannot afford for ice to thaw naturally.

"If they wait for temperature to rise to a comfortable level, the girls will miss the competitions next month," she said.

Mir, who herself had a distinguished career in Kayaking and Canoeing, said she is hopeful that girls from Jammu and Kashmir will represent the country internationally, and even in multilateral events such as the Olympics and Asian Games.

"We are blessed with natural water resources. The water sports centre here is known as the country's best. The players are practising even in the winter as we are planning for national championships in Bhopal," she said.

One of the emerging talents from the region is 12-year-old Nabeela Khan, who thinks she has it in her to go all in the kayaking and canoeing.

"My dream is to become a kayak Olympic player and I have been working really hard for it. It is cold here, but it is not an obstacle because if I have to do it, nothing can stop me, even if it is too cold," Khan, who has already participated in the nationals in Shimla, said.

"In the Olympics, there is not much competition in this game because not every place is gifted with natural water which we can use to go kayaking. So Kashmir's kayaking and canoeing future is very bright," she said.

Asifa Shafi Sultani, a national gold medallist, feels that times have changed and with it the society's perception of what a woman can do.

"Today, there is no difference between boys and girls. I have to prove myself like my coach has. I do not care what the society has to say, my aim is to realise my dream, and I do not fear anything. I want to make my parents, coach, state, and country proud," Sultani said.

The girl said she was never stopped by anyone in the family from pursuing the sport.

"Contrary to the perception outside, girls in Kashmir have generally had their way. My parents supported me fully. It is because of their support that I want to do something which even a boy would feel impossible to do," she added.

Mir said the performance of women players have forced a change in perception about their participation in adventure sports in the country.

"A revolution has come into this sport in the last three to four years. There is over 50 per cent participation of women. We have won 110 medals so far, of which 50 per cent is by women athletes. The girls from here have excelled very much," she said.

Mir said women in sports do not need reservations but equal status for equal ability.

"The participation of girls is increasing. When I came into water sports, I did not have a role model. Now, there is more participation and I feel not one but thousands of Bilquis will rise here," she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)