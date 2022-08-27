Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday held a day-long meeting with representatives of farmers' unions from various states here and the meeting adopted a unanimous resolution to constitute a National Farmers' United Forum.

The Forum should be formed to ensure the implementation of Telangana government's farmer welfare schemes in the country, an official release said Saturday night.

The farmers' leaders who participated in the meeting "made it clear that the Telangana model is imperative for agriculture sector in the country", it said.

The meeting strongly condemned the anti-farmer policies allegedly being pursued by the Central government with regard to providing remunerative prices and cultivation of crops.

Several farmers' union leaders, who reportedly participated in the recent farmers struggle against the Centre's farm laws, said the time has come to unite entire farming community and that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao should take initiative in this regard, the release said.

The farmers associations leaders enquired with Rao about 24x7 power supply, the TRS government's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for ryots, 'Rythu Bima' life insurance for the farmers and other initiatives in agri sector and welfare schemes.

Rao discussed with farmers unions leaders agriculture and farmers welfare in the North Eastern states and also in North and South India.

He enquired about the problems being faced by them. They explained to Rao about the losses caused by the alleged anti-farmer policies adopted by the Centre, the release said.

