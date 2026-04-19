In a major development in the shocking Amravati s*x scandal, a 15-year-old girl has become the first survivor to officially file a complaint, giving momentum to the ongoing investigation in Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the minor, who hails from Nagpur, has recorded her statement with the police. Authorities have been urging more survivors to come forward, assuring complete confidentiality and protection.

Probe Intensifies, Digital Evidence Under Scan

Police have arrested eight accused so far, including the prime suspect Ayan Ahmed Tanveer Ahmed (19). He has been remanded to police custody until April 21. Investigators have seized multiple electronic devices, including mobile phones, a laptop, a hard disk and a tablet, which have been sent for forensic analysis. Officials say the report is expected soon. Amravati S*x Scandal: 47-Member SIT Formed To Probe Viral Videos; Four, Including Ayan Ahmed, Arrested.

The case came to light on April 11 after obscene videos and images of minor girls began circulating on social media platforms. Swift action led to the deletion of at least 41 accounts allegedly used to spread the content.

Locations Under Scrutiny

According to police findings, the accused allegedly used a rented flat on Kathora Road to exploit victims. Meetings reportedly took place at several locations, including cafes in Achalpur and Paratwada, as well as a garden near Wazzar dam. Amravati S*x Scandal: Ayaan Shaikh Tells Cops ‘Became Playboy After 1st Breakup’, Reveals Chilling Modus Operandi Involving Cafes, Trips

Government Assures Strict Action

Bawankule, who is also the district’s guardian minister, stated that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and is actively pursuing leads.

He urged survivors to come forward without fear, promising full government support and strict action against all those involved, regardless of their location in the country.

Police Action and Accountability

In a parallel development, a police official and two constables were suspended after a video surfaced showing them celebrating the birthday of the main accused, raising concerns over conduct within the force.

Authorities continue to appeal to the public to share any relevant information or evidence with the SIT or local police to strengthen the case.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).