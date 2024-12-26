New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi unit of Congress on Thursday said AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is "blaming others" but his party is paying the price for being the "B-team of the BJP".

This comes hours after the Aam Aadmi Party said it will push for the Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc if it fails to take any disciplinary action against its senior leaders within 24 hours, accusing it of colluding with the BJP and trying to harm the prospects of the Kejriwal-led party.

Also Read | Simran Singh Dead: Popular Radio Jockey Known As 'Jammu Ki Dhadkan' Dies by Suicide at Her House in Gurugram, No Death Note Found.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav claimed that after the party released a 12-point white paper on Wednesday, "exposing Kejriwal's corruption", AAP's credibility hit a new low.

It revealed the AAP's "betrayal" of the faith reposed on him by the people who had expected a transparent and honest government in Delhi, Yadav said.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Admitted to Hospital: Former Indian PM and Veteran Congress Leader Taken to Delhi AIIMS After His Heath Deteriorated, Say Sources.

"With defeat staring at Kejriwal and leaders like Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, who, after coming out of jail on bail, with the sword of arrest hanging over their heads still, have been desperately trying to salvage their damaged image and eroding support among the voters by blaming others for their plight, without admitting the fact that they were paying a heavy price for playing the role of the 'B-team' of the BJP," Yadav alleged.

That Kejriwal has no control over his "dummy" Chief Minister Atishi became evident when the Delhi government departments issued a public notice to caution people that Kejriwal's promise of Rs 2,100 to women and health insurance for senior citizens have no government approval, the Delhi Congress chief said.

AAP leaders collecting personal details of voters in the guise of registering their names for the schemes was a fraud being played on the gullible people, he said.

"Delhi Congress had taken a consistent stand that an upstart like Kejriwal was dangerous for the people of Delhi, and Congress' stand was vindicated when he was jailed for corruption, along with his deputy Sisodia," Yadav said.

"During his month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, people said that Congress should not have aligned with a corruption-tainted Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha elections. People felt that had Congress fought the elections alone, its candidates would have been winners," he claimed.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit complained to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme, claiming that the ruling party was committing fraud with the women of Delhi.

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for "non-existent" schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is "fraudulent and without any authority".

In a press conference earlier in the day, Chief Minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit of targeting AAP instead of focusing on the BJP.

It also claimed that senior AAP leaders refrained from making any offensive or critical remarks against the Congress or its leaders as the two parties were part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)