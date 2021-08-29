Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Jaipur on Sunday and will be spending 10 days at a wellness centre here, his office said.

He landed in Jaipur in the afternoon, and went straight to the Vipassana Sadhana Centre located in the Galtaji area here.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: 15-Year-Old Girl Posts Nude Photos And Videos On Social Media During Online Studies; Her Parents Suffer Heart Attacks.

During his stay in the city, the Delhi chief minister will neither attend any political programme nor will he meet leaders or office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Kejriwal to Jaipur.

Also Read | IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Registration Process To Begin From September 1, Examination On December 5.

"I welcome Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Jaipur. Thank you for your good wishes and for enquiring about my health. I am glad that you chose Rajasthan for Vipassana and health benefits. I wish you good health," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)