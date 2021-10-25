Lucknow, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday performed an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river amid the chanting of hymns in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Kejriwal shared a video of the 'aarti' on Twitter.

"(I) had the good fortune of taking part in the 'aarti' of mother Saryu in Ayodhya," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was given a yellow robe by seers after the 'aarti' was over.

The AAP had announced last year that it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.

