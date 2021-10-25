New Delhi, October 25: In a shocking incident, dead bodies of a husband and wife was found in their house in Delhi on Saturday. According to reports, the man allegedly killed his wife by strangulating her and then died by suicide. Their bodies were spotted by the woman's brother who had visited the couple's residence and informed the police and family members about the same. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the matter.

According to reports, the deceased woman used to visit her parents home every morning. When she did nit turn up on Saturday morning and neither responded to calls, her brother went to the couple's house only to find them dead after he peeped into their room through a window. He alerted the police who then reached the spot. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, no suicide note has been recovered by the police. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Wife in Tiruvannamalai District As Father-In-Law Defaults Loan Obtained By Him; Case Registered.

The couple is survived by three children. The deceased man worked as an electrician while his wife was employed as a domestic help. Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (east) said that on Saturday morning, the New Ashok Nagar police station received information that a man had taken his own life and that a woman’s lifeless body was on the bed, as reported by HT. Further investigation is underway in the matter. Delhi: 61-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Hangs Himself in Vasant Kunj After an Argument.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi last month. A man had allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide by hanging himself with a fan in Raj Park Police Station area of the national capital in September. The man allegedly took the step after a quarrel with his wife.

