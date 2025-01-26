New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out heavily against Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, accusing him of breaking all the promises he made to the public.

Addressing a public rally at Delhi's Tri Nagar on Saturday, Shah said that the former Chief Minister had assured people that he would not take any government bungalows or cars, but he broke his promise and made a 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Also Read | Betul Road Accident: 2 Killed After Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh, FIR Registered.

"He (Kejriwal) has broken all promises. During Anna Hazare's agitation, he said he would not make a political party. Anna Hazare had not even returned to Ralegaon Siddhi and he was ready with his political party. He said he would register a case against Sheila Dikshit but did not do so. He said he would not take cars or a bungalow, but he broke four bungalows to make a 'sheesh mahal'," Shah said.

Attacking the former CM further over the issue of 'corruption', the Home Minister said the Delhi government has been run on "lies, betrayals, corruption, and deceit."

Also Read | Siwan: Class 10 Girl Studying on Rooftop of Her House Dies After Being Pushed by Monkey in Bihar.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a product of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. He said he would make Delhi corruption-free," Shah said, while adding, "For 10 years, they were running a government of lies, betrayals, corruption, and deceit. In the same duration, many other states, under the leadership of Modi, have made unprecedented development."

Earlier on Saturday, during a press conference, Shah had attacked the AAP government over multiple 'scams' in Delhi Jal Board, ration distribution, school classrooms, CCTV installation and liquor policy.

He also said that had the BJP-led Centre not worked for Delhi, the place wouldn't have been liveable.

"The most serious issue is the level of corruption in Delhi, which has never been as high as it is under Kejriwal. There have been scandals like the Liquor Scam, a 28,400 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board, a 5,400 crore scam in ration distribution, a 1,300 crore scam in school classrooms, and a 571 crore scam in CCTV installation," Shah said.

"The Narendra Modi government has spent 41,000 crores in Delhi for various road constructions, 15,000 crores for the railway, and 21,000 crores for the airport. In a way, if the central government hadn't worked in Delhi, this place wouldn't have been liveable," he added.

The triangular battle between BJP, AAP, and Congress has grown more intense as the election dates approach closer, with each side criticising the other for failing to develop Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)