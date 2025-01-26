Betul, January 25: Two persons were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Sonaghati area on Friday night, said Ravikant Dehariya, in-charge of Kotwali police station.

He said the victims, Rupesh Ukadle (28) and Shivshankar Baraskar (38), were returning from an eatery when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler. One of the men died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital, the official said. Indore Road Accident Video: Dr Mukesh Tiwari Dies After ‘Hitting Accelerator Instead of Brakes’ in a Freak Mishap in Madhya Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

He said a case has been registered, and a search is underway for the driver of the errant vehicle.