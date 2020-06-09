India News | Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

Also Read | BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)