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Agency News Agency News West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Hooghly Boatmen Fondly Recall Interacting With PM Narendra Modi During His Visit to Riverbank in Kolkata (See Pics and Video) Boatmen along the Hooghly River in Kolkata have fondly recalled their recent interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the encounter as simple and memorable. The interaction took place during the Prime Minister’s visit to the riverbank, where he spent time engaging with locals, including boat operators and morning walkers, amid his ongoing West Bengal tour.

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Hooghly, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday started his day at the Hooghly River in Kolkata, where he took a boat ride and interacted with boatmen. The boatman, Gourango Biswas from Hooghly district, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly came, rented the boat, and went for a ride." Biswas said the Prime Minister arrived at around 7 am. While there was limited interaction between them, Modi asked his name and gave him a warm hug after returning to the shore. He further said that the Prime Minister rode for around an hour, paid ₹1,000, and clicked pictures using his camera.

Another local, Mohmad Sheikh Iftekar, said the Prime Minister arrived at Panighat, took a morning walk, and then went for a boat ride. A total of seven boats were booked. After returning, he asked people to stay united and happy. ‘Jhalmuri Gave Thunderous Shock to TMC’: PM Narendra Modi Promises To Accelerate CAA in West Bengal.

Boatman Recalls Interacting With PM Modi During His Visit in Kolkata

#WATCH | Gourango Biswas, the man who embraced PM Modi at the Hooghly ghat in Kolkata today, says, "After he alighted from my boat, he hugged me, and paid me Rs 1000 as fare for the boat." pic.twitter.com/3rE6Kw00gk — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal: Boatman Gaurang Biswas, who gave a ride to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his boat says, "I was so surprised to see him. He used his own camera to take photos. I took the boat towards the middle of the Ganga on his instruction. He only asked my name once,… pic.twitter.com/8GnBoAB9gI — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi reminisced about being on the bridge during the roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. "Last evening, I was on the Howrah Bridge during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata. And this morning, saw it from the Hooghly river!" PM wrote.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Maa Gang as he started his day at the River Hooghly in Kolkata and met with the boatmen. In a post on X, the PM reflected on the significance of the holy river Ganga, stating that it flows through "the soul of Bengal." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi To Address 4 Rallies Today in Tribal-Dominated Pockets.

The PM expressed commitment to develop the state of West Bengal amid the election season. He shared pictures of himself in a boat sailing through the waters of the Hooghly."For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly River, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga. Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable, and morning walkers. On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," he wrote.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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