Uttar Pradesh: 14 Edible Oil Companies Banned in State Over High Lead, Unsafe Quality; Check Full List

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In a major crackdown to ensure food safety, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Uttar Pradesh has banned 14 edible oil companies after their products failed safety standards. The action comes under a special enforcement drive aimed at providing safe and quality food to consumers across the state.

During the operation, 58 mobile food teams collected 210 samples from different locations, of which 206 were related to edible oils and fats. Laboratory tests revealed that several samples were unsafe for consumption. Some oils were found to contain dangerously high levels of lead, while others were adulterated by mixing multiple oils without authorization. In certain fortified oils, the required vitamin content was found to be below prescribed standards, misleading consumers. Maharashtra Orders Restaurants, Vendors To Disclose Paneer Substitutes From May 1.

14 Edible Oil Companies Banned in Uttar Pradesh Over High Lead

14 edible oil companies in Uttar Pradesh have been banned. Their oil was found to contain very high levels of fat and lead, which are extremely harmful to health. You should note these names and avoid buying their products. 1- Hind Veg Oil Pvt. Ltd., Lucknow 2- Sankat Mochan… pic.twitter.com/iDOBuBLs1Z — Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) April 24, 2026

Following these findings, authorities have imposed a ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sale of products from the identified firms within the state.

The 14 banned companies include: Hind Veg Oil Pvt. Ltd., Lucknow; Sankat Mochan Enterprises, Lucknow; Bhim Shri Products, Kanpur Nagar; NR Udyog, Kanpur Nagar; Kataria Edibles, Kanpur Nagar; Vaibhav Edibles, Kanpur Dehat; Mantora Oil Production, Kanpur Dehat; Agra Oil General Industry Ltd., Hathras; NM Oil Corporation, Agra; GS Agro Foods, Meerut; JP Agro Oil, Meerut; Rajendra Kumar Sushil Chand, Meerut; KL Vegetable Oil Product, Hapur; and Jai Laxmi Solvents Pvt. Ltd., Gorakhpur. Fake Fortune Oil Seizure in Ayodhya: Over 500 Cartons of Counterfeit Fortune Refined Oil Seized As Adulteration Racket Busted in UP (Watch Video).

Officials warned that consumption of such contaminated oils can pose serious health risks, including toxicity due to heavy metals like lead. Consumers have been advised to remain cautious and avoid purchasing products from these companies.

The crackdown highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to curb food adulteration and protect public health, with more inspections likely in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Mithilesh Dhar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).