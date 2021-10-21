New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Thursday discussed plans for the Delhi Sports University.

According to a statement from the chief minister's office, Punia met Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister discussed with him the Delhi government's "mission to produce more Olympics medalists for India".

"Olympic medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat today. The Delhi government's mission to produce more Olympic medalists for India was discussed during this meeting," Kejriwal later tweeted.

Kejriwal added that with the aim of promoting sports in Delhi, they have established the university in Mundka.

"Our government is absolutely serious about promoting sports and has always been ready to provide all possible help to the players. Through Delhi Sports University, we want to produce many international level players, who will bring maximum number of medals for India in Olympics and other international level sports," Kejriwal said.

He said the government is trying to make the sports university "fully operational as soon as possible" where they would like to take Punia's services.

"At the same time, we also want all the good players from across the country to come to our sports university and cooperate with the Delhi government in producing world class players," he said.

