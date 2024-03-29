New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): A day after the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, issuing a video statement, launched a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'.

"We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want" Sunita Kejriwal said

"Kejriwal has put his stand in court, He is a true patriot. Partiotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight." she added.

During the court hearing on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said there were only four statements against him, including C Arvind, where he claimed that he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence.

"Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also referred to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta and his father, and Sharath Reddy. Kejriwal alleged that people are being turned approvers in the case and people are being forced to change their statements.

"The real liquor scam begins post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," said Arvind Kejriwal.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in a money laundering case related to Excise Policy.

Earlier on Wednesday as well Sunita Kejriwal had hit out at the Centre and central probe agency, saying that the ED could not find a single penny in its more than 250 raids conducted in the "so-called liquor scam".

"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she said.

Sunita has met the Delhi CM on Tuesday evening at the ED office.

"I met Arvind Kejriwal in jail, he has diabetes and sugar level is not under control. However, his determination is strong. Two days ago, he directed Delhi Minister Atishi to resolve the water and sewer-related issues. What wrong did he do? The Centre has filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal even for this. Do they want to finish Delhi?" she added.

The INDIA bloc is expected to organise a rally in Delhi on March 31 against the arrest of Kejirwal. (ANI)

