Kannur (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Following the government's order of remitting her sentence, Sherin Karanavar, the life convict in the 2009 murder of her father-in-law Bhaskara Karanavar, was released from the women's prison and correctional home in Kannur on Thursday.

Sherin, who was on parole, completed the procedure for the premature release after returning to the prison in the evening. She is among 11 prisoners who were granted early release.

Also Read | 'I Stand With Robert Vadra': Rahul Gandhi Calls ED Chargesheet Against Brother-in-Law 'Witch Hunt'.

The order regarding her release was issued by the government on Tuesday.

In January this year, the state cabinet had recommended to the governor to release Sherin, citing good conduct. The move had triggered a controversy and received severe criticism from many corners. There were several complaints regarding Sherin's behaviour in various jails.

Also Read | Why Indian Stock Market Is Down Today? From Weak Q1 Results to India-US Trade Deal, Know Likely Reasons As Sensex and Nifty 50 Witness Downtrend for 3 Consecutive Weeks.

However, the government justified its decision, claiming that Sherin was considered for early release as she served 14 years in jail.

Earlier in February, a case was registered against Sherin for allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate at the Kannur women's jail.

This incident occurred on February 24 when Sherin and another inmate, Shabna, allegedly attacked KM Julie, a foreign national, as she went to fetch drinking water.

According to the case registered by the Kannur town police, Sherin allegedly pushed Julie, and Shabna abused her and shoved her in the chest.

Sherin had been at the centre of controversy following the Kerala Cabinet recommendation to the Governor for her sentence to be commuted after completing 14 years in prison.

Sherin was convicted in June 2010 of the murder of Bhaskara Karanavar in 2009. She committed the crime with the help of fellow convicts Basith Ali, Nithin and Shanu Rasheed.

Sherin was convicted of murdering her father-in-law. She, along with her paramour Basit Ali, killed Karanavar. She was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mavellikara fast-track court, a ruling upheld by the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)