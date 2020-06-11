Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11 (ANI): Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of an elephant in Pathanapuram region of Kollam district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Animon, Sarath and Renjith have been booked for hunting. Animon is an accused in another hunting case.

According to forest officials, the elephant was found dead on April 11 this year in a forest area near Pathanapuram.

The elephant suffered injuries in its mouth after it ate crackers stuffed fruit that was meant for wild boars and deers. (ANI)

