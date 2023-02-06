Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a 51-year-old tuition teacher to 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a boy in 2021.

Special Fast-Track Court Judge Sathish Kumar sentenced Abbas, a resident of Kottopadam in the district, and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him.

The court also ordered the convict to hand over the fine amount to the boy, who is now 13-years-old.

According to the prosecution side, the accused forced the boy to be involved in unnatural sex multiple times at the tuition centre and at his residence.

"The child initially disclosed the incident to his sister and later to their parents. Further details of the crime came out during the counselling given to the boy," prosecution lawyer Nisha Vijayakumar said.

