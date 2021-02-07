Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 positives on Sunday, including a UK returnee, taking the total caseload to 9.68 lakh as the active cases touched 67,650, the stategovernment said. As many as 5,948 have been cured of the illness and the recoveries have so far touched8.96 lakh, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release. The total number of cases in the southern state is 9,68,438.

In the last 24 hours, 65,517 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate is 9.27 per cent. Among the districts, Kollam reported the highest number of cases --824, while three accounted for over 600 and two over 500 cases. A UK returnee has tested positive in the last 24 hours.

With this so far 80 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons has come out negative.

So far, 1 crore samples have been sent for testing. The toll has climbed to 3867 with the addition of 19 more deaths.

Of the positive cases, 27 are health workers, 110 people had come from outside the state and 5,603 were infected through contact, the release added. At least, 2,24,659 people are under observation in various districts, including 10,885 in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)