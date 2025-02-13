Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed uproar as the Opposition members staged a protest in the well of the House alleging the reduction of backward class scholarships.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan criticized AN Shamseer, saying that his intervention during the walkout speech was not an act of generosity. Opposition members staged a protest in the well of the House, raising placards against the Speaker. They accused the Speaker of denying the Leader of the Opposition a chance to speak.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Working in Private Company in Sector 9 Hangs Self From Ceiling Fan Inside Office, 1 Employee Held.

The Speaker urged the Opposition leader to call back protesting members, but the Opposition staged a walkout without presenting their submission.

Satheesan told reporters that the allocation of funds for SC/STs by the state government has remained stagnant for many years.

Also Read | 'You Are Forcing Me': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Warns of 'Severe Consequences' Over Chaos in House (Watch Video).

"Unfortunately, the allocation of funds for SC/STs by state govt has remained stagnant for many years. We have mentioned the number of SC/ST students who have dropped out of school," Satheesan said.

"The SC/ST students are not able to pay their hostel fees. The government's first priority should be the allocation of funds for SC & ST segments and housing schemes," he added.

On Wednesday also, the Kerala Assembly witnessed protests by the Opposition after the Speaker denied the adjournment motion given by them.

UDF MLA N Shamsudheen had given notice to move an adjournment motion in the assembly demanding a discussion on the twin murders in Palakkad, the police attack against a marriage party in Pathanamthitta and the alleged collapse of law and order situation in the State.

During the assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Chenthamarakshan, also known as Chenthamara, a native of Pothundi, Palakkad, hacked his neighbours Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi to death on January 27 and a case has been registered under sections 126(2) and 103 of the BNS at the Nenmara Police Station. Currently, an investigation is underway.

An 11-member team formed under the supervision of the Alathur Deputy SP arrested the absconding accused the next day. He is currently in remand. The investigation into the case is being conducted efficiently under the leadership of the Alathur Deputy SP.

The case of Chenthamarakshan, the accused in this case, who killed the wife of the deceased Sudhakaran in 2019, is under consideration of the Palakkad Fast Track Court. Police had opposed the relaxation on the bail conditions that he should not enter the Nenmara police station limits without a court order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)