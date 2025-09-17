Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 17 (ANI): Amid consistent demands from the Opposition parties in Kerala, the State's assembly is set to discuss concerns over Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), which has claimed at least 19 lives in the State so far.

The assembly is set to discuss the issue at 12 noon, after an adjournment motion notice was submitted to the assembly.

Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen submitted an adjournment motion notice, accusing the state government of not having effective measures to combat the disease. State's health minister Veena George said that the government is ready for a discussion on the matter, saying that "false propaganda: regarding public health is being spread in the state.

Despite several people, including Latha Kumari from Muttathara, Thiruvananthapuram, having died, the state government is not taking effective measures to prevent such diseases, the notice read.

The state health minister further said, that false propaganda is spreading regarding public health, and therefore, discussion on this issue is essential.

Minister George had clarified yesterday that there was no cluster of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases in 2025.

She also confirmed 69 PAM cases with 19 deaths so far this year, updating earlier figures.

Speaking to ANI, Veena George said, "Not clusters, single cases, we did have clusters, but not in 2025, but back in 2024. there was a cluster there because the same water source was used, here, there is no cluster, but we have cases, we have a total number of 69 cases."

Authorities like NCDC and Kerala Health Department are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns over this rare, often fatal brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri.

Kerala has reported multiple deaths due to Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases across districts in August and September 2025, according to official sources.

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) is also known as naegleriasis, is a infection of the brain caused by the protozoan Nergleria fowleri. Usually people experience headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, seizures. The infection is typically found in fresh water bodies.

The age range of PAM cases is 3 months to 91 years, and cases reported this year are 33 males and 19 females. Kerala has previously reported cases of PAM. In 2024, cases were reported from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur districts during June-July. (ANI)

