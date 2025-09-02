Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): The BJP Mahila Morcha carried out a protest march to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Tuesday over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The police put up barricades to stop the protesters from marching further. Some of the protesters were seen climbing over the barricade. The police resorted to water cannon to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress while referring to the derogatory remarks passed against him and his mother.

The Prime Minister said that the abusive remarks were not just an insult to his mother, but of all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

"My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he said.

On August 29, the Bihar Police arrested a resident of Bihar's Darbhanga district in connection with the incident. The remarks caused a political storm in the poll-bound Bihar.

The incident allegedly took place in the Jale Assembly constituency in the district on August 27 at an event organised as part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra. On August 28, a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering outrage from BJP leaders. (ANI)

