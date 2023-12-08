India News | Kerala CM, Cabinet Colleagues Take Kochi Water Metro as Part of 'Nava Kerala Yatra'

Dec 08, 2023
Kerala CM and his cabinet colleagues travelling in Kochi Water Metro (Photo/ANI)

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues used Kochi Water Metro to travel from Ernakulam to Vypin as part of their 'Nava Kerala Yatra' on Friday.

Most of the ministers, including the Chief Minister, travelled by water metro for the first time.

'Nava Kerala Yatra as part of Nava Kerala Sadas travelling from Ernakulam to Vypin by Kochi Water Metro was a completely different experience. Best wishes for the Kochi Water Metro...," the Chief Minister wrote in the visitor's diary at Kochi Water Metro during the journey.

'Nava Kerala Sadas' is a government outreach initiative that involves the Chief Minister and ministers touring all state assembly constituencies. Its goal is to showcase the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's accomplishments and outline plans for Kerala's prosperous future.

The Chief Minister and Ministers travelled from Water Metro High Court Junction Terminal to Vypin Terminal to attend the Navakerala Sadas in Vypin Mandal.

Everyone, including the Chief Minister, travelled through Kochi Kayal wearing the blue cap of Water Metro, a release said.

On the first journey, the ministers also took a "selfie" on their phones.

After the morning meeting held at Kalur IMA House, the Ministers travelled in the water metro under the leadership of the Chief Minister. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials explained the workings of Water Metro. The team was sent to Vipin after presenting the model of the water metro to the cabinet.

More than twelve and a half lakh people have travelled on the Kochi Water Metro within 7 months since the service started.

Kochi Water Metro's Electric-Hybrid Boats, which brought a revolutionary change in the field of public transport, have also gained international attention.

