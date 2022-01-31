Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on a visit to the UAE, said he had met with the Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in Dubai on Monday and held talks on industrial investment.

"Had a fruitful interaction with Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy. Discussed the welfare of NRKs and the prospects of fresh investments in Kerala's industrial sector", the Chief Minister tweeted after the talks.

Vijayan went to Dubai on Sunday from the United States of America after a two week-long medical treatment there.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said he would inaugurate the 'Kerala Pavilion' at the expo 2020, Dubai, on February 4.

