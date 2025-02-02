Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate 30 new smart anganwadis equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for children here on Monday.

The CM will inaugurate the facilites via video conference at an event to be held in an auditorium here.

State Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function, an official statement said on Sunday.

George stated that anganwadis in the state have been upgraded to smart anganwadis as part of efforts to make them child-friendly and support the physical and mental development of children.

So far, approval has been granted for constructing 189 smart anganwadis, of which 89 have already been opened, she said.

"The 30 new anganwadis are now becoming operational in addition to these. With this, a total of 117 smart anganwadis have been established in the state," George added.

The smart anganwadis have been designed with facilities to ensure the comprehensive development of children, she said.

Each centre includes a study room, dining hall, restroom, kitchen, storeroom, indoor and outdoor play areas, a hall, and a garden, the minister stated in the release.

