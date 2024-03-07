Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): In a recent face-to-face programme titled 'Insafi' under the 'Nava Kerala' initiative, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's apparent displeasure with a presenter's remarks has sparked a public discourse.

During the event held on Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijayan, who had kept his speech brief to avoid encroaching on others' time, displayed irritation when the presenter expressed gratitude, leading to an unexpected rebuke.

Vijayan interjected, stating, "There is no need for such comments. If you are going to call the next speaker, just do that."

The Chief Minister's response surprised attendees and ignited discussions on the appropriateness of interactions between government officials and event presenters.

This incident isn't the first of its kind.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the Kasaragod Co-operative Bank's new building, Chief Minister Vijayan walked out after the announcement to present a memento, stating, "I was speaking. It seems he cannot hear. This isn't polite."

The Chief Minister left the stage before completing the customary gift presentation, raising questions about protocol and decorum in public events involving government officials. (ANI)

