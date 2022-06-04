Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 4 (ANI): Congress leader from Kerala and former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prayar Gopalakrishnan passed away on Saturday at the age of 73.

He died of a heart attack while he was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram.

Gopalakrishnan was a former president of the Travancore Devaswam Board (TDB). He had also worked as the chairman of the state-run milk cooperative society Milma for a long period.

When he was the Devaswam board president, he opposed allowing women to enter Sabarimala.

He represented Chadayamangalam constituency in the assembly and he was elected in 2001.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and all Congress leaders from other parties expressed their condolences on the death of Gopalakrishnan. (ANI)

