Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 4 (ANI): Four Karnataka Police officers including an inspector have been booked in an extortion case by Kerala cops, said officials.

The booked police officers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs from two youths from Kerala to avoid arrest in a case registered against them in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Kerala Police intercepted the vehicle, in which two of the police officers and two youths were travelling, near Nedumbassery in Kochi and found Rs 3.95 lakh inside the vehicle, said Kerala police, adding that their Karnataka counterparts could not answer about the money.

"When they (Kerala Police personnel) intercepted the vehicle, they could see Rs 3.95 lakh inside the vehicle where these two boys and two police officers were sitting. My police officers interrogated those police officers (Karnataka police) and they couldn't answer about the money. On the statement of one of the boys we registered a case under the sections of extortion (against the police officers)," said Kochi DCP S. Sasidharan.

The Karnataka police officers came to Kerala to arrest the youth in a cyber case registered against them in the Whitefield cyber crime police station.

The booked Police officers have been identified as Inspector Shivaprakash, Head Constables Vijaykumar and Shivani, and Constable Sandesh, said police. The four police officers were released after serving them with a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (ANI)

