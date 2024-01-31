Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court has issued death sentence to 15 Popular Front of India (PFI) members in the BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case. All the accused are the workers of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The court accepted the arguments of the prosecution that it is a rarest of the rare case. Prathap G Padickal is the Special Public Prosecutor for the case.

Prathap G Padickal said, "The court by accepting the argument of the prosecution that this is the rarest of the rare case, has given death penanly to the 15 accused. 6 lakhs will be collected as fine and given to his wife and children. The evidence provided by the prosecution has been accepted."

The first eight accused, namely Nizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammad Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Salam, Safaruddin and Manshad, were found guilty of murder.

The incident occurred on December 21, 2021 in Alappuzha. BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan was hacked to death by a group in front of his mother, wife and minor daughter. This happened hours after the murder of SDPI leader Shan in Alappuzha. (ANI)

