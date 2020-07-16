Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): A COVID-19 treatment centre with over 1,000 beds has been set up at Calicut University in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said that patients who have tested positive but don't have any symptoms will be treated here.

K Gopalakrishnan said, "The first-line treatment centre with around 1,300 beds is arranged in the Calicut University Women's Hostel. It provides full-time service with a team of 10 doctors, 50 nurses, and 50 trauma care volunteers to carry out cleaning and other activities."

"In addition to free meals, the university-assisted internet facility and other entertainment facilities are available to alleviate stress," he added.

He further said that another facility for the staff to stay at has also been arranged to avoid further spread of the virus. (ANI)

