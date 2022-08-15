Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): A CPI (M) local committee member was hacked to death, said the officials on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Shajahan, was killed at around 9.15 PM near his house last night in Marutharode, Palakkad.

According to initial reports by police, Shajahan was attacked b a group of 5 to 8 people.

"A group of eight people reached and attacked Shajahan near his house yesterday night," said police.

The police also stressed on the possibility of a political rivalry in the case.

"He was accused in a political murder case and we suspect this too is a part of political rivalry," added police.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on April 19, three people were arrested in connection with the murder of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, Subair who was hacked to death in front of his father in Kerala's Palakkad district informed the police.

According to the police, the three arrested persons have been identified as RSS workers Ramesh, Arumugham, and Saravanan.

Notably, an RSS worker, Srinivasan, was hacked to death in Palakkad within 24 hours of the PFI leader's murder. The BJP had alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing.

"The motive that we understand is that the accused Ramesh is a close friend of Sanjith, the RSS worker who was murdered. Before the murder of Sanjith, he had told Ramesh that if something happens to him Subair will have some role. The same team attempted to murder Subair twice before," ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare told reporters.

Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. (ANI)

