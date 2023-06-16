Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Ernakulam district committee has removed Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) leader PK Anil Kumar from all official duties after his purchase of a Mini Cooper worth Rs 50 lakhs sparked controversy.

Anil Kumar has been the Kerala Petroleum and Gas Workers Union General Secretary, Kochi.

The decision was taken in the Ernakulam district committee and district secretariat meetings of CPM held on Thursday in Kochi.

CPIM State Secretary MV Govindan also attended the meeting.

After the purchase landed him in controversy, Anil Kumar said that the car was purchased by his wife who is employed at Indian Oil Corporation.

Photos of Anil Kumar's Zesty Yellow Cooper S purchase were viral on social media. (ANI)

