Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 12 (ANI): The sleuths of Cochin Customs on Saturday arrested a passenger for smuggling about 1,060 gm of gold worth Rs 50 lakh by concealing it in his rectum in Kerala's Kochi district, said the officials.

According to Customs officials, "Cochin Customs foiled another bid to smuggle gold into the country and seized 1,060 grams of gold valued at Rs 50 lakh from a passenger that arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait. He was caught by Customs in Kochi's Nedumbassery."

The officials added that the youth identified as Nizamuddin, a native of Malappuram tried to smuggle four capsules of gold by concealing it in his rectum.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the youth had been working as a driver in Jeddah for the past 13 years and that he got involved in gold smuggling as a means to pay for his mother's dialysis, said officials.

The officials further said that the youth established contact with the gold smuggling gang through a friend.

"The gold was hidden in four capsules inside the youth's rectum. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also received information about gold smuggling, shortly after which the passenger was apprehended," said officials.

Cochin Customs officers on Friday recovered gold, worth around Rs 85 lakh, from the rear toilet of an Indigo Airlines plane.

The gold was in paste form found in two unclaimed bags, said officials. The officials said the gold weighed around 1,709 grams.

Cochin Customs on Tuesday seized gold weighing 529.39 grams from a woman passenger who was coming from Bahrain, said officials. They added that some of the seized gold was in paste form, which she concealed under the inner sole of her shoes.

On August 6, Cochin Customs seized 1,364.60 grammes of gold in compound form, worth around Rs 60 lakh, from two different passengers. (ANI)

