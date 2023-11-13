Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Cochin Customs apprehended a woman passenger on Monday with four crude gold bangles worth over Rs 36 lakh, said officials.

As per officials, the bangles weighing 640.39 grams were found concealed in "Nivea Creme" boxes by the woman passenger.

"On the basis of profiling done by AIU batch intercepted one lady passenger, Jossy from Kozhikode, at the green channel, who arrived from Italy to Cochin via Doha vide Flight QR516," said officials.

Upon examination of her checked-in baggage, 4 gold bangles weighing 640.39 grams were found cleverly concealed in boxes. The bangles have been seized under relevant sections of the CA,1962.

Further investigation into the case is under process.

Earlier a week ago, Cochin Customs apprehended a passenger with four capsules of gold worth Rs 52 lakh.

As per officials, "Based on profiling, the officers of the Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger who arrived from Jeddah by flight SV 784 at the green channel."

"During the examination of the said passenger, four white capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold in paste form weighing 1,067 grams concealed in his person were recovered and seized." (ANI)

