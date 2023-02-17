Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department seized 407.85 grams of gold worth Rs 20.24 lakh at Kochi airport on Friday, informed authorities.

The accused has been identified as Nishad, a Thrissur native.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger was intercepted at green channel coming from Dubai to Kochi by flight IX-434.

According to authorities, during the examination of the passenger, a crude gold chain and black colour coated gold buckle weighing 407.85 grams (total), having a purity of 24 carats, concealed by wearing in the body were recovered and seized.

Further proceedings in this regard are under process, informed authorities. (ANI)

