Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

"3.644 Kg of smuggled gold bars/cut pieces/ornaments valued at Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh of Indian currency by CPU in Palakkad," informed Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Thursday.

Also Read | Rav Hanjra Talks About His Journey as a Lyricist.

The Commissionerate is yet to inform about any arrest in connection with the case.

An investigation is under progress in this matter. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Wall Collapse: Two Girls Die After Wall of a Neighbour's House Collapses in Nodhana Village of Bharuch District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)