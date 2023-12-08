New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed deep concern over the death of a young doctor in Thiruvananthapuram, who allegedly died by suicide due to dowry demands and requested detailed action taken report within 5 days from the Kerala police.

The commission has urged the police to invoke relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR if allegations are verified.

"NCW is deeply concerned by the tragic incident in Thiruvananthapuram where a young doctor died by suicide allegedly due to dowry demands. The reported incident falls under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC. We urge invoking these provisions in the FIR if allegations are verified. The arrest of the accused and his relatives is essential. Society's responsibility in safeguarding women's rights is crucial. A detailed action taken report is requested within 5 days from the Police," the commission posted on X.

Earlier, a postgraduate student of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was taken into custody from Karunagapally in the State on Thursday in connection with the death of Shahana, the 26-year-old doctor who died allegedly by suicide.

Shahana's relatives have alleged that the accused, identified as Ruvaiz and his family had asked for a huge amount of dowry including gold, land and a BMW car to marry Shahana.

The male doctor has been charged with abetment to suicide under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Shahana, also a PG student in the surgery department of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was reportedly in a relationship with Ruvaiz and the two had decided to marry. The male doctor allegedly backed out of the marriage proposal after Shahna's family couldn't fulfil his dowry demands due to financial constraints.

Shahana's relatives alleged that Ruvaiz and his family stepped back from the proposal after their dowry demands were refused by the girl's family.

Ruvaiz has been suspended from the college by the principal. Police said Shahna was found dead at her rented apartment near the medical college on Tuesday morning.

The purported suicide note recovered from the apartment, mentioned the name of Ruwais, the alleged accused and his role that led to Shahana taking the extreme step.

Earlier, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed the Director of Women and Child Development department to submit an investigation report into the allegation that the PG doctor of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College was behind the suicide of the woman PG doctor.

Shahana was found dead at her rented apartment near medical college on Tuesday morning. Kerala women's commission chairperson Sathidevi and members visited Shahana's mother at her house .

Sathidevi demanded serious investigation on this issue "Women's commission will seek a report from the police . If the boy's family demanded dowry case will be registered against them under prevention of dowry act , she said.

Meanwhile the medical PG doctors association has removed the accused doctor from all responsibilities of their organisation. (ANI)

