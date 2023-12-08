Murshidabad, December 8: In a shocking incident, nine newborn babies died within 24 hours at Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in West Bengal. The tragic incident has sparked public outrage. According to authorities, the babies were shifted from the SNCU (Special Newborn Care Unit) at Jangipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to Murshidabad Medical College due to lack of proper facilities.

The sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths, they said. "Nine children have died in the last 24 hours. We have formed an inquiry committee. Based on a preliminary enquiry, most of the children were found to be malnourished and weighed 300-500 grams in weight. One among them had a severe heart problem from birth. We do not have such facility to treat him here and we did not have the time to take him to the facility to get him treated," said Professor Amit Dan, Principal of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital. West Bengal: 10 Children Dead Within 24 Hours at Murshidabad Hospital, Probe On (Watch Video).

Murshidabad Medical College Hospital

West Bengal | Deaths of 10 children reported at Medical College and Hospital in Murshidabad. Prof. Amit Dan of the Medical College and Hospital says, "PWD's work is going on at the Jangipur Subdivision Hospital. So, patients from there were shifted here. Hence, the number of… pic.twitter.com/5cwWpgqMET — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

"Another problem is that in PWD work is going on at Jangipur Hospital and all patients there are being referred to us. We have 129 beds and 300 patients. We are trying our best but we are not able to save all children, most of whom suffer from malnutrition and are underweight," said Professor Dan of the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital

The medical college principal also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation. A medical board of renowned doctors has been constituted to investigate the incident. West Bengal: Woman Dies While Being Taken to Hospital on Charpoy in Malda After Ambulances Deny Service Due to 'Bad Road Condition'.

The state health department has also issued a statement assuring that necessary measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies from happening again. Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.

