Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 24 (ANI): Kerala government on Thursday announced dates for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23.

The SSLC examination will start on March 9, 2023, and will end on march 29. The model examinations will start on February 27 and end on March 3.

Also Read | PBNS Teleprint – Your NEWS Capsule

#PBNSTeleprint 24 November 2022 -03 Pm Bulletin – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The government has decided to start the evaluation on April 3, 2023, and the result will be declared by May 10, Kerala public education department said in an official statement on Thursday.

Similarly, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

Also Read | How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Commentary & Coverage in Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil? Switzerland vs Cameroon, Uruguay vs South Korea, Portugal vs Ghana and Brazil vs Serbia Live Streaming Online on Jio Cinema.

The model examinations will be held from February 27 to March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will start on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25, the department said.

The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)