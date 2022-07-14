The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today released the schedule for the next Final, Intermediate & the PQC Examinations which will be held in November 2022.

Check Tweet:

Important Announcement - Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountancy Final, Intermediate & PQC Examinations - November 2022 Attempt....(2/2) Apply Students - Final & Intermediate - https://t.co/X96ZtXnnaA Members - PQC Exams - https://t.co/SDUfV1a5vg Detailshttps://t.co/4qOIqP2Yjq pic.twitter.com/wugJp9xmKb — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 14, 2022

