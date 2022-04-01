Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): Kerala Excise department seized 8,500 litres of spirit from Kalamassery and Edayar areas in the Ernakulam district and arrested three people.

According to the police, 243 cans were seized from two different places out of which 40 cans were seized from a small truck. Two people were arrested on the spot on Wednesday night who were identified as Baiju and Sam Kumar.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Shopian.

Upon interrogation, the police raided the underground cabin of a paint manufacturing company in Edayar and seized 203 cans of spirit.

The main accused who was absconding and identified as NV Kurian, was arrested on Thursday evening, said the police.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Pariksha Pe Charcha Tomorrow, To Discuss Stress Free Exams.

"At around 10 last night, Commissioner Squad and officers from the Angamaly Narcotics Enforcement Squad received a tip-off that spirit was being transported in a vehicle. A subsequent search turned up catching 40 cans of spirit. Two accused were also arrested. Based on the information received from them, 203 cans of spirit were also found. A total of 243 cans of spirit were seized. He traded spirit under the guise of the paint industry and the biodiesel industry. The source of the spirit is being investigated. A total of 8,500 litres of spirit was seized," said TV Eliyas, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)