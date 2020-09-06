Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister Dr T M Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said.

His swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on , they told PTI.

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, they said.

"All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-day spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.

