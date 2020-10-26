Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Rabins Hameed, one of the absconding accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case at the Kochi airport.

He was apprehended following his arrival at Kochi International Airport from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The UAE government deported him after the Interpol issued a blue corner notice against him.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30-kilogram gold worth Rs 14.82 crores on July 5, 2020, at Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, from the diplomatic baggage.

NIA said that the investigation in the case has revealed that Hameed while being in UAE and India had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K. T, Jalal A M and others besides arranged funds and purchased gold at Dubai, for smuggling to India, through diplomatic baggage.

The NIA Special Court at Ernakulam had earlier issued non-bailable warrant of arrest against the fugitive Rabins Hameed.

"He is also learnt to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram, through diplomatic baggage," NIA said.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Court. (ANI)

