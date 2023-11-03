Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin airport in Kerala intercepted a passenger on November 2 and seized five gold buttons, a ring and a hairclip worth over Rs 11 lakh, said officers.

The gold was worth Rs 11,63,981 and weighed 763 gram.

Also Read | Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: ED Raids 25 Locations in State, Including on Premises of an IAS Officer in Jaipur (Watch Video).

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the AIU batch, we intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Dubai by flight No.AI 934. During the examination, five buttons stitched to three pairs of jeans, one hair clip and one ring totaling 216 gram were recovered during the personal search. The same was seized under relevant sections of CA-1962," said an official statement from Customs.

Further proceedings are underway.

Also Read | MP: Man Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Plays Piano While Doctors Perform Brain Surgery on Him at AIIMS in Bhopal.

Earlier last month, Customs officers of the Cochin International Airport arrested a person and seized foreign-origin 24-carat gold rings weighing 488.50 gms and gold jewellery weighing 130.80 grams.

The recovered gold, weighing 619.30 gms was estimated to be 33.35 lakh.

The person arrested was identified as Sadiq Muhammad from Kozhikode. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)