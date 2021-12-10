Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 10 (ANI): The members of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), who work in government hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services are continuing their protest for the third day over anomalies in their pay revision.

Government doctors began an indefinite standing strike before the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"Government doctors of Kerala are on warpath now. We have been given a pay revision two years back but none of the recommendations was put into practice even now. Our pay package still remains low," said Dr Syam Sunder, former president of KGMOA.

Even after several rounds of discussions between KGMOA and the state government, the decision remained inconclusive.

"The recommendations given by the pay commission has not been put into practice. We have discussed with the government so many times. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial constraints, it has been put off so many times," Dr Sunder said.

Recalling the days when the pandemic was at its peak, Dr Sunder said that the doctors worked round the clock in service of the people without complaints.

"This is total negligence towards us, we are feeling insulted and humiliated by the government by this type of behaviour. We are requesting the government to consider our pleas as soon as possible and put our pay scale into practice," he noted. (ANI)

