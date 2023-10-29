Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed grief over the loss of life in the multiple explosions in Kochi's Kalamassery on Sunday morning.

"Shocked to hear about the blast at a religious gathering at #Kalamassery, Ernakulam district, Kerala, killing one person and injuring over 20. Heartfelt condolences to the kin of the deceased and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured," Kerala Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

One person died and several others were injured after multiple explosions took place at a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area of Kochi district at around 09.00 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the loss of life in the incident, saying, "It's a very, very unfortunate incident."

Earlier, the state DGP confirmed that there were two explosions adding that 36 injured persons were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district and a thorough investigation into the incident is underway.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) were used to trigger the blasts. We are carrying out further investigations," Kerala DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post on X, the Kerala police said that strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media promoting communal hatred.

Meanwhile, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is on the way to Kerala to inquire about the bomb explosion. The team is expected to reach the bomb blast site by today evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation in the state during a phone call with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said earlier first explosion took place around 9 am.

Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.

According to officials, more than 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting when the blasts took place. (ANI)

