Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala government has allocated an additional Rs 100 crore for the implementation of its ambitious LIFE project.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday said that an additional Rs 100 crore has been allotted for the project.

The LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion, and Financial Empowerment) project aims to make Kerala a "zero-homeless" state by providing homes to the homeless and landless people.

In a statement, the minister said the Pinarayi Vijayan government has thus far allocated Rs 5,684 crore for the scheme, which is aimed at providing safe housing for all the homeless in the state.

As many as 4,24,800 houses have been completed under the project in the past eight years, he said, adding that the construction of 1,13,717 houses is in various stages.

A total of 5,38,518 families are expected to be provided housing under the scheme, Balagopal added.

