Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) As COVID-19 cases are increasing in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.

The minister, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state, said COVID-19-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

Kerala on Saturday reported 1,801 COVID-19 cases, the health minister's office said in a statement, adding that the most number of cases were reported from Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts.

"We have increased the testing. The hospital admission cases are increasing slightly. However, among the total cases, only 0.8 per cent patients require oxygen support while 1.2 per cent are admitted in ICUs," the minister said.

The release said 85 per cent of deaths related to COVID-19 cases have been reported in people above 60 years.

"Special care should be given to bedridden patients and elderly people at home. We should ensure that they are not affected by COVID-19. Those who have the elderly and bedridden or those affected with lifestyle diseases at home, should strictly take extra care and use masks and wash their hands with soap," the release said.

The minister asked the people with lifestyle diseases, senior citizens, pregnant women and children, to wear masks while going out in public.

The health department instructed all the district hospitals to conduct proper COVID-19 evaluation and directed them to increase the facilities according to the surge plan keeping in mind the increase in coronavirus patients.

The minister also directed the department to ensure oxygen availability and said a special meeting of private hospitals will be held soon.

As per the latest testing, the most number of people have been found infected with the Omicron variant.

