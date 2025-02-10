Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that the state government, in collaboration with the opposition, will strongly oppose the Union government's decision to initiate deep-sea mining along the state's coast.

Replying to a submission raised by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in the Assembly against the Centre's move, Vijayan welcomed the opposition's call for united resistance.

Also Read | 'INDIA Bloc Needs To Get Its Act Together', Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi As Alliance's Future in Question After Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

The Chief Minister said a discussion on the future course of action would be held with the Leader of the Opposition. Raising the matter, Satheesan urged the state government to intervene urgently despite its limitations.

Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve also informed the Assembly that the state government will take all possible steps to prevent the mining, which would severely impact the marine ecology and the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: State Bank of India Releasing Call Letters for SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in Today, Know How To Download SBI Clerk Exam Admit Cards.

"We have already informed the Centre of our disagreement," he said.

Following our resistance, the Union government has directed the National Institute of Oceanography to submit a report on the ecological impact after conducting a study, he added.

Rajeeve said the government will take all possible steps to prevent offshore mining and expressed hope that Kerala's MPs will oppose the move in Parliament.

The fishermen's unions have called for a hartal on February 27 against offshore mining, he added.

Satheesan pointed out that the Union government has invited tenders from private companies for mining sand and minerals along the coasts of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In the first phase, 242 square kilometres in Kollam district will be opened for sand mining.

"This is a grave issue that threatens the livelihoods of over one million fishermen in Kerala. Extracting sand from depths of 48.4 to 62.5 meters will have a severe impact on the fishing sector and coastal ecology," he warned.

He further stated that the removal of seabed deposits would disrupt marine flora and fauna, deplete fish resources, and push fishing communities into hardship.

In the second phase, mining is planned along the coastline from Chavakkad, Ponnani, and Varkala to Alappuzha.

Satheesan alleged that the Centre, under the guise of its corporate-driven 'blue economy' policy, is attempting to reclaim the sea and coastal areas for private interests.

"Kerala's coastal regions are already experiencing rising sea erosion. If this project goes forward, it will accelerate sea erosion and push coastal communities into further distress," the Congress leader stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)