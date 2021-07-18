New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for the Kerala government to withdraw orders relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) should be taken into consideration, said Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Sunday.

In a tweet, Muraleedharan also accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of 'carelessly using COVID-19 lockdowns for political interests'.

"The Pinarayi Vijayan government is shamelessly using COVID-19 and lockdown to serve its political interests. At a time when all other States have been tightening #COVID norms in the backdrop of festivals and congregations, @CPIMKerala Govt is hellbent on easing them," Muraleedharan tweeted.

He added, "The recent call given by IMA against @VijayanPinarayi Govt's unscientific management of #COVID on the pretext of #Bakrid must be taken into consideration & acted upon by State Govt. @vijayanpinarayi must act in the interest of the public & stop putting their lives at risk."

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Kerala government on Friday relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from July 18 to 20 for the festival in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid). Shops selling clothes, footwear, electronics, jewellery, etc, will be permitted to stay open till 8 pm.

Kerala is among the worst COVID-affected states in the country and is still recovering from the devastating effects of the second COVID-19 wave, with daily cases hovering between 10,000 to 15,000 for the last few weeks.

As many as 13,956 new cases, 13,613 recoveries, and 81 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday. There are currently 1,25,273 active cases in the state. 30,06,439 recoveries and 15,269 deaths have been reported so far.

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakr-Eid) may be observed on July 20 or July 21, depending on the sighting of the moon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)